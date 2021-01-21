Colbert man gets 30 years for for possession of meth

Staff reports

A Colbert, Oklahoma man took a plea for 30 years for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Michael Shane Large, 33, also pleaded guilty to felony theft from a March 2020 incident and two more charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams from May and June 2020.

For the latter crimes, Large was sentenced to 15 years each which will be served concurrently.

"On November 3, 2019, Denison Police stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic violation," a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said. "The officer received consent to search from the driver, Michael Large. After locating a marijuana cigarette in the vehicle, the officer continued his search. In a hidden compartment, the officer discovered a large zip lock baggie containing a crystal substance. The DPS Laboratory report later showed the baggie contained nearly seven ounces of methamphetamine."

Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover, who prosecuted the case, stated in the release, “In just over six months this defendant committed four felonies in our county. Evidence presented at the hearing today showed Large had been sent to prison for Burglary of a Habitation just a few years ago. Hopefully, with this sentence today we have gotten his attention.”

District Attorney Brett Smith also stated in the release, “Large is fortunate he accepted a plea agreement. We are certain he would have received more time in prison from a Grayson County Judge or Jury.”

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.