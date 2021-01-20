Woman dead after being hit by semi

Staff reports

A woman died Wednesday of her injuries after being hit by semi truck near U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman. In a news release issued by the Sherman police department, a 23-year-old woman from Gunter was hit by a semi truck that also struck three parked vehicles at Angels of Care.

"On January 20, 2021 at approximately 8:50am, Sherman officers responded to calls of a major vehicle crash in the 8000 block of South US Highway 75," the release said. "Upon arrival, officers learned a semi truck that was traveling northbound on Hwy 75, left the highway, crossed the frontage road, and struck three parked vehicles and a person in the Angels of Care parking lot."

While the driver of the semi truck was not injured during the wreck, the woman who was struck was transported to a local hospital and later died of her injuries.

"The cause and factors contributing to the crash are still under investigation," the release concluded.