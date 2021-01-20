Suspect alleges mother stole her vehicle; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Unauthorized use - On Jan. 17, a Sherman PD Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S. Travis Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the victim's mother had taken her vehicle and not returned it. The vehicle was later located and returned to the owner. A report for "Unauthorized Use of Vehicle" was completed.

Burglary - On Jan. 16, officer responded to a parking lot in the 3300 block of N US 75 southbound in reference to a vehicle burglary. A report was completed for burglary of a

vehicle.

Possession - On Jan. 16, officers responded to 3800 OB Groner Road in reference to a welfare concern with a female slumped over a steering wheel of a vehicle. Officers found prescription medications, that were not in her name, on her person . A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams was completed and suspect will be filed on at-large.

Assault - On Jan. 16, SPD officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Throckmorton Street to a call in reference an assault that had just occurred. According to the reporting party, she had witnessed the female assault the male in her driveway.

Upon officers investigating the alleged offense, it was found that the male was assaulted by his girlfriend. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury- family violence and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Possession - On Jan. 16, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Texoma Parkway and Woodlake Road. The vehicle was stopped for having a defective head lamp. The occupants of the vehicle denied consent to search the

vehicle. A police K-9 was utilized and alerted to the vehicle, granting probable

cause to search the vehicle and its occupants. Several items of contraband were

collected. A report for possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of a controlled substance penalty group on between 4-200 grams were made.

Driving while intoxicated - On Jan. 17, Sherman Police Officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of N US Hwy 75, in reference to an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect operating a motor vehicle in a public place. It was determined, the suspect was intoxicated and she was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Possession - On Jan. 17, Sherman Police Officers responded to the 2900 block of N U.S. 75 in reference to an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, an investigation for DWI

was completed. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and several items of

contraband were located in the suspect vehicle. The female was arrested for DWI.

The contraband was sized and the case for possession of marijuana under two ounces will be filed with the Grayson County District Attorney`s office.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Jan. 17, Sherman Police Officers responded to the 2900 block of N U.S. 75 in reference to an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, an investigation for DWI was completed. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and several items of contraband were located in the suspect vehicle. The female was arrested for DWI. The contraband was sized and the case for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram will be filed with the Grayson County District Attorney's office.

Possession - On Jan. 17, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E King St. The driver showed obvious signs of intoxication after conducting Standard Field Sobriety Tests. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana and using narcotics prior to driving. The suspect was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Jan. 16, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Texoma Parkway and Woodlake Road. The vehicle was stopped for having a defective head lamp. The occupants of the vehicle denied consent to search the vehicle. A police K-9 was utilized and alerted to the vehicle, granting probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants. Several items of contraband were collected. A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram was made.

Assault - On Jan. 17, SPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Hub Street for assault. Upon investigating, it was found the victim was assaulted

by her brother. The suspect was arrested and booked in the Grayson County Jail

for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Criminal mischief - On Jan. 17, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a criminal mischief in progress in the 2200 block of S Crockett St. The caller stated a male wearing all black broke a window to his vehicle and fled the scene. Officers were dispatched to the scene and spoke with the victim. Further information was gathered but the suspect was not located. A report was generated for criminal mischief $100<$750.

Possession - On Jan. 18, a Sherman Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Texoma Pkwy. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of marijuana. An offense report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.