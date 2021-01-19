Projects to affect Texoma roads

Staff reports

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its planned projects for the coming week. While these schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues, the department does ask motorists to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.

"They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems," a news release from the department said.

Here are the projects planned for Jan. 20-22.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on northbound and southbound US 75 between Center Street and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes and the new South Travis Street Bridge. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91 as crews work on building detours and installing drainage structures. The northbound exit ramp for Houston and Lamar Streets (SH 56) is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the Park Avenue exit ramp. The northbound exit ramp for Pecan Street and Washington Street is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the next exit ramp for North Travis Street. The southbound exit ramp for Park Avenue is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Houston/Lamar Street (SH 56) exit. The southbound Washington Street exit ramp is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the North Travis Street exit. The northbound frontage road from South Travis Street to near Park Avenue is closed for crews to work on building the remaining portion of the retaining wall along US 75 at the South Travis Street intersection. Traffic is requested to use the US 75 mainlanes during this closure. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

The westbound US 82 exit ramp for Loy Lake road will be closed beginning at 7:30 pm on January 15 in order for crews to work on widening the US 82 frontage road. This exit ramp is expected to be closed through July 2021. Traffic wishing to access Loy Lake Road is requested to take the SH 91 exit ramp #643, or the US 75 exit ramp.

The right lane of northbound US 75 between SH 56 and SH 91 will be closed beginning at 7:30 pm on the nights of January 17 and January 18 in order to set concrete barrier along the roadway. These lane closures will be removed by 6:30 a.m. the following morning.

During the week of January 20 through 27, the Washington Street intersection at US 75 will be closed to through traffic in order for crews to perform pavement improvements in the left lane of the northbound and southbound frontage roads. Traffic on Washington Street will be able to make a right turn only onto the frontage road and will detour to the next intersection. This same process will occur for the Houston and Lamar Street intersections in subsequent weeks. This work is weather dependent and may be adjusted due to unfavorable weather.

Beginning at 7:30 pm on February 1, both lanes of the US 75 northbound frontage road will be closed in order to demolish a portion of the old railroad bridge structure. The frontage road will be reopened to traffic on February 2 at 6:30 am.

The US 75 pedestrian bridge near Pecan Street in Sherman is closed to pedestrian traffic. The east side over the frontage road has been removed. The remaining pedestrian bridge will be removed at a later time. Pedestrians wishing to cross US 75 are advised to cross at the Houston Street signalized intersection.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct a portion of the new Sand Creek bridge and the approaches to the bridge. Weather permitting, the week of January 26 we will move traffic onto the new portion of the Sand Creek bridge in order to begin construction on the other half of the bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform utility work. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to build portions of the new bridges and roadway. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have moved traffic to the temporary detour section. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section consisting of concrete pavement when the project is completed.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures on the southbound US 75 frontage road while construction crews work on completing the remainder of the project. The new FM 691 exit ramp is open to access FM 691. The new entrance ramp to southbound US 75 has been opened to traffic.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday and Thursday during the daytime.

US 82 & US 69, Grayson County: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

FM 697, Grayson County: between FM 2729 and US 69. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

The annual contract to perform crack sealing operations in Fannin County is in progress. Daytime lane closures will be present during crack sealing operations and drivers should expect delays. The following roadways in Fannin County will be crack sealed this year; US 82 from SH 121 to the Grayson County line, and SH 11 from SH 121 to SH 78.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1743, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 1550. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 824, Fannin County: from SH 56 in Honey Grove to the Lamar County line. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from County Road 3330 to SH 34. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 56. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. Westbound US 82 traffic has been shifted to the new pavement for the entirety of the project from the Lamar County line to SH 121. Eastbound traffic will remain in its current lane, while crews work on the inside lane to build crossovers and turn lanes and overlay the future left lane. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median. The on-ramp to westbound US 82 from SH 78 has been reopened to traffic. The westbound exit ramp for SH 121 has also been reopened to traffic.

SH 78, Fannin County: from US 69 to SH 11. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work on backfilling the edge of the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: in Trenton near the US 69 overpass. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews install delineation along the roadway.