Denison creates tourism master plan

Denison's tourism efforts are getting a formalized strategic plan. The Denison City Council is expected to consider a five-year strategic plan for the convention and visitors bureau when it meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This will be the first strategic plan for the advisory board since it was created about two years ago in 2019. This plan will guide the board and its program efforts for from 2021 through 2026.

The ultimate goal of the plan is to increase tourism revenue, the number of room nights and stay length in area hotels and awareness of Denison as a tourism destination.

The plan will be based on six focus areas that were identified and discussed during evaluations of previous initiatives, challenges and efforts. These areas include the creation of partnerships, tourism development, visioning, group experiences, financing and money, and marketing efforts.

The initial study for the plan found that the largest market for tourists to Denison come from a radius of two to three hours away The majority of out-of-state visitors are coming from Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Florida, among other states.