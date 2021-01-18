COVID-19 active cases in GC remain in the 600s

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County announced 118 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Friday night. That brought the county's active caseload to 636 cases with 216 deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, more than 7,700 people in the county have been confirmed to have had the illness and more than 68,800 tests have been given.

Free testing for the virus continues on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. For more information about that, go to GoGetTested.com.

On Thursday, the total hospital occupancy in the county remained at 91.49 percent with the ICU occupancy at 97.26 percent. COVID-19 patients made made up 47.89 percent of those in local ICUs in Grayson County. Regionally, hospitals were dealing with a COVID-19 patient rate of 25.04 percent on Thursday.

In Grayson County, the greatest number of active cases were found in Sherman and Denison on Thursday with Sherman showing 305 cases and Denison reporting 117. Van Alstyne had 49 cases and both Pottsboro and Whitesboro had 32 cases. Howe had 29 cases, Gunter had 16 cases and Whitewright had 13 cases. Bells and Collinsville each had 11 cases. Tom Bean had seven cases and Gordonville had six. Knollwood and Sadler each had three cases and Southmayd and Tioga each had one case. There are still three inmates isolated with the virus in the Grayson County Jail System.

So far, 4,549 of those infected with the virus have been female and 4,027 have been male.