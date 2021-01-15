Suspects steal $13K worth of products from T-Mobile; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Theft - On Jan. 9, Sherman officers responded to T-Mobile in 4000 block N. US Highway 75 in reference to a theft. The investigation revealed four males entered a cell phone store and stole multiple electronic devices, totaling $13,000. A report for theft of property $2,500<$30,000 was generated and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault - On Jan. 11, Sherman Police Officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of N US Hwy 75, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, it was determined two adults had assaulted each other, and a primary aggressor could not be determined. A report for assault by contact family violence was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Jan. 12, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of N Grand Ave. The driver of the vehicle was determined to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested and a report was generated for driving while intoxicated.

Theft - On Jan. 12, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 1400 block of La Salle Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Jan. 11, 2021. A theft of property under $100 (CLASS C misdemeanor) report was generated.

Theft - On Jan. 13, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 3600 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Jan. 10-11. A theft of property under $100 (CLASS C) report was generated.

Public intoxication - On Jan. 13, Sherman Police Department dispatch received a call regarding an intoxicated person in the 1000 block of North Heritage Parkway. Officers investigated. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Possession - On Jan. 13, an officer conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 1800 block of Gallagher Drive. An officer made contact with the occupants and later deployed his K9 Partner to open air sniff around the vehicle. K9 alerted to the alerted to the vehicle and contraband was located inside. A possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram report was generated.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.