Habitat for Humanity going forward with fundraiser

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

COVID-19 isn't stopping Habitat of Humanity of Grayson County's spudsiest event of the year, but the organization is making some changes to allow for social distancing.

The annual Habi-Taters event will be held Jan. 30 at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom.

"The board decided to make an event that has four different options for dining," said Habitat Executive Director Laurie Mealy in a phone conversation.

Supporters will be able to pick from seatings from 11 to 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or to have curbside pickup throughout the day. They will also be able to select home delivery with reservations, the purchase of four tickets, and an additional $15 donation. Those who want to pick up their meal or have it delivered need to 903-893-0009 by Jan. 29.

And that meal will include McAlister’s baked potatoes, smoked brisket donated by Grayson County commissioners, salad, Starbucks coffee, McAlister’s ice tea, and homemade desserts. Tickets are $25 each; children age two and under are free.

"We've also added an online auction site and people are bidding on the online auction items now," she said. That bidding will continue online and in person until 7 p.m. on the night of the event. To purchase tickets and bid on the silent auction items visit the website: https://www.32auctions.com/Habitaters.

This year a grant from United Way of Grayson County is also going to allow them to do something that they have longed to do for several years — repair and replace a few roofs.

Mealy said they know that they won't be able to do very many with the funds that they have been given, but it is a start and every roof they repair is one that will allow a family to remain in their home.

And every potato sold on Jan. 30 brings another local family that much closer to being able to call a house a home.

Mealy sad folks should keep checking in on the auction items as new things will be added throughout the time leading up to the event.

She said even in what could be another difficult year, the board felt it important to continue what has been the organization's biggest and best fundraiser but knew to do so safely, they would have to be flexible and a bit creative.

Even with a full-blown pandemic raging in 2020, the local Habitat for Humanity chapter was able to complete two house and repair a number of other homes and Mealy said they plan to do the same in 2021.