Tax payments from the car are a thing again this year

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

It is time to make those Grayson County property tax payments, but don't worry about needing to go into the courthouse to handle the paper work.

Locals can once again stay in their cars and make a drive through payment on the west side of the courthouse. Tax office staff will be outside waiting to help folks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 1. That extra day to pay the tax bill is allowed because Jan. 31 falls on a Sunday this year.

“We’ve made it easier for folks to pay their property taxes,” GC Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Stidham said in a written statement. “This is the 8th year we’ve provided the drive-thru service and, I think with COVID-19 and social distancing being top of mind this year, our drive-thru offers a great alternative to standing in a long line waiting to pay your property taxes. Plus you won’t have to search for a place to park. Just drive thru and drop off your payment. It’s quick and it’s easy.”

People are advised to look for the flags at the north drive-thru entrance of the parking lot and exit at the south back onto Crockett Street.

But those wishing to use the drive through shouldn't show up with cash to pay their tax bills. Only checks and money orders will be accepted at the drive-thru location. All payments made at the drive-thru must be in a sealed envelope with a return address clearly visible. Actual receipts for payments will be mailed the following week.

“It’s another option folks have, in maintaining social distancing and avoiding the long lines. We’ll be there, come rain or shine,” Stidham added.

For more details, contact the Grayson County Tax Assessor-Collector at 903-813-4269.