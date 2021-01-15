Active COVID-19 cases fell by 120 Thursday, total 636

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The number of people currently struggling with COVID-19 dropped by 120 cases on Thursday according to a report released by the county.

In that report, the active case load for the day was 636, down from 756 the day before. The county did not announce any new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday and that number remains at 216.

Since the pandemic began, 7,723 people have been confirmed to have had it in Grayson County and more than 68,800 tests have been given in the county. So far of the people who have had the virus in the county, 4,549 have been female and 4,027 have been male.

On Thursday, the largest number of active cases were in Sherman with 305 and in Denison with 117. Van Alstyne had 49 cases and both Whitesboro and Pottsboro had 32 cases. Howe had 29 cases and Gunter had 16. Whitewright had 13 cases and Bells and Collinsville each had 11 cases. Tom Bean had seven cases and Gordonville had six. Knollwood and Sadler had three cases each and Southmayd and Tioga each had one case.

Free testing continues on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway in Sherman. For more information, go to GoGetTested.com.