GC reports ten more COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department announced ten more COVID-19 related deaths late Wednesday. That brings the county's total to 216 since the pandemic began last spring.

The state of Texas does not release any information about when or where the individual deaths occurred.

The county also reported 200 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday bringing the number of active cases in the county to 756.

Hospitals in the county were reporting 97.26 percent ICU occupancy on Wednesday with 47.89 percent of those cases being COVID-19 related. The overall occupancy for local hospitals Wednesday was 91.49 percent.

Just slightly over 21 percent of that overall occupancy was COVID-19 related. Regionally, the hospital occupancy with COVID-19 was listed as 25.04 on Tuesday which was the last date for which the state had released that information.

As has been the case for much of the pandemic, the greatest number of active cases was listed in Sherman on Wednesday with 357 cases. Denison had 145 cases and Van Alstyne had 52 cases. Whitesboro had 42 cases and Pottsboro was right behind with 41. Howe had 37 cases and Whitewright had 17. Bells had 16 cases and Gunter had 13. Collinsville had ten cases and Tom Bean had eight. Gordonville had seven and Knollwood had five. Sadler had three, Southmayd had two and Tioga had one.

There are also three COVID-19 positive inmates isolated in the Grayson County Jail System.

Since the pandemic began, 8,458 people have been confirmed to have contracted it and there have been 66,999 tests given in the county.

The county also released some additional information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

"The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 234 providers this week," the report said. "That includes 28 hub providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts as Texas vaccinates health care workers, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19."

The hub providers will receive 158,825 doses of vaccine based on the number of people each provider estimated it could serve in a week. An additional 38,300 doses will go to other providers to continue vaccination in communities statewide. Providers in 104 counties will receive vaccine shipments this week, bringing the cumulative number of counties to 222. Vaccine has been administered to residents of all 254 Texas counties. In addition to the vaccine outlined above, Texas will reserve 121,875 doses for the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care program.

"This completes the first doses the state has been required to set aside, freeing up that much more vaccine to be shipped to providers each week in the future," the report said. "Texas providers will also receive about 500,000 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago."

Vaccine remains limited.

"The supply is expected to increase in the coming months, and additional vaccines are in clinical trials and may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration," the report said. "People can find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx."

Additionally the county's report said people are encouraged to to continue to check the Texas Department of State Health Services website for COVID-19 vaccine distribution points throughout the county.

"The DSHS COVID-19 vaccination plan is focused on distributing the vaccine through doctor offices, pharmacies, and other health providers," the report said. "Grayson County Health Department has received only 400 COVID-19 vaccine doses and all of those doses have been allocated."

As more doses are received at the Health Department, vaccination appointments will be scheduled from waiting lists.

"If you are in Groups 1A and Groups 1B (as defined by DSHS on their website) please register to be on the Grayson County Health Department WAITING LIST at www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/covid.vaccine It is recommended that you obtain the vaccine from your primary care physician, if available there, or through your retail pharmacy. Don’t wait for a dose to become available through the Grayson County Health Department if the vaccine becomes available to you at another distribution point," the report said.

Private providers on the list of those who have received vaccine locally include: The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 1624 N Travis, Sherman; Texoma Hospital Partners LLC, 1810 US Hwy 82W #200, Sherman; Texoma Medical Center, 5016 S. US HWY 75, Denison; TexomaCare Family Practice – Denison, 5012 US HWY 75 South 300, Denison; Premier Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, 5012 S US HWY 75 no. 290, Denison; Kidney Care Associates, 600 E Taylor no. 103, Sherman; Kroger Pharmacy, 1820 N Loy Lake, Sherman; Med-Choice Pharmacy, 2300 W Morton St #121, Denison; Grayson County Health Department, 115 N Walnut, Sherman; Center for Family Medicine, 1906 Hwy 82W, Sherman; Brookshires Pharmacy 127, 11205 N Hwy 289, Pottsboro; Baylor Scott and White Hospital Sherman (Heritage Park), 3601 N Calais, Sherman; Albertsons Pharmacy, 200 W Crawford St, Denison.