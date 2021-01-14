AC to max GC student tuition at $17K

Staff reports

Austin College is looking to attract more local students through a new tuition program which will max tuition costs for them at $17,000 a school year.

The program will be open to graduating students from Sherman, Denison, Pottsboro, S&S, Whitesboro, Collinsville, Bells, Whitewright, Howe, and Gunter School Districts. Students from private schools, including Texoma Christian School, are also invited to apply.

"We are investing considerable Austin College gift aid—merit and/or institutional scholarships and grants—to reduce tuition costs for this program,” Austin College President Steven P. O’Day said.

Gift aid, merit and institutional scholarships and grants will be used to fund the program.

For more information on the program and requirements, please visit http://www.austincollege.edu.