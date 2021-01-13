Sherman Chevrolet Cadillac notices vehicle stolen, other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman Police

Theft - On Jan. 8, Sherman Police made contact with a business in the 600 block of E. Lamberth Rd regarding a theft. A vehicle belonging to Sherman Chevrolet Cadillac had been stolen at an unknown time. A theft report was generated and the investigation is ongoing.

Driving while intoxicated - On Jan. 8, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway. The driver was found to be intoxicated. He had a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while

intoxicated 2nd offense.

Criminal mischief - On Jan. 85, Sherman Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Heritage Parkway in reference to a burglary of residence at Park Manor Senior Community. Upon arrival, it was found an unknown suspect kicked in door to the residence, but did not enter the residence. A report was generated for criminal mischief $100<$750.

Assault - On Jan. 9, officers were called to the 1800 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to an assault. While en-route it was learned the suspect had fled the scene. After an investigation it was determined the suspect assaulted a family member causing

bodily injury. Evidence was collected and a report for assault causes bodily injury family violence was created.

Driving while intoxicated - On Jan. 9, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to an accident in the 1100 block of S First Street. Officers arrived on scene and observed one of the drivers was possibly intoxicated. An intoxicated driver investigation was conducted. The suspect was arrested. A report for driving while intoxicated was generated.

Assault - On Jan. 9, Sherman Officers responded to the 4200 block of North US 75 in reference to an assault. An adult male claimed he was given an unknown

substance, disguised as candy, by an unknown male. The complainant consumed

the candy, resulting in slight intoxication. A report was taken for assault causing

bodily injury.

Assault - On Jan. 9, Sherman officers responded to the 800 block S. Heritage Pkwy. in reference to an assault. An adult female claimed to have been assaulted by an

adult male. An assault causes bodily injury report was generated.

Assault - On Jan. 10, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance in the 200 block Archer Drive. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the caller who advised her son pushed her. Both parties were separated. A report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Unlawful restraint - On Jan. 10, an officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of South Heritage Parkway in reference to a disturbance. The victim reported she and her boy-friend were engaged in a disturbance. The ex-boyfriend refused to let her leave or call 9-1-1, before fleeing the home. A report was completed for unlawful restraint and

interference with emergency call.

Possession - On Jan. 10, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Thomas Street. A probable cause search of the vehicle lead to discovery of an unlawfully carried firearm and less than two ounces of marijuana. A report was generated.

Possession - On Jan. 10, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 4300 block of S US Highway 75 southbound. Officers located and seized approximately one gram of a controlled substance. A report was generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under one gram.

Assault - On Jan. 11, Sherman Police Officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of N US Highway 75, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, it was determined two adults had assaulted each other, and a primary aggressor could not be determined. A report for assault by contact family violence was generated.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.