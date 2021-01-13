East Texas man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking

Staff reports

A 26-year-old Tyler man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas this week. Nasir "Nemo" Saleh-Saad Jabr, 26, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jabr was arrested on Dec. 3, 2019, following an armed standoff with law enforcement in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge located at 2631 WNW Loop 323 in Tyler. At the time of his arrest, Jabr was found to be in possession of 111.2 grams of methamphetamine and three firearms. According to information presented in court, Jabr admitted he was responsible for possessing and distributing more than 50, but less than 150 grams of methamphetamine. Jabr and three others were indicted by a federal grand jury on July 15, 2020, and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking laws. Co-defendants Ralph "Lil' Paul" Paul Pressley, III, 27, and Tammy Lynn Dilbeck, 29, of Troup, have also recently plead guilty to violations of federal drug trafficking laws.

Under federal statutes, Jabr faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Tyler Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.