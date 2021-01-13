Denison opens filing for May elections

Election season got of to a start Wednesday as the city officially opened the filing period for the spring city council races. This year, Denison voters will choose who should fill three seats on the council, including the mayoral position.

At least one seat will change by default due to term limitations. Meanwhile, another race is contested on the first day of filing while candidates for the third position remain unknown.

Denison City Clerk Chris Wallentine said the first candidate to file in this year's election was Mayor Janet Gott who is seeking reelection to the city's highest position. This was followed by Albert Gilbert who will be challenging Gott for her seat on the council.

Gott confirmed her intent to seek reelection earlier this week.

"Serving Denison as mayor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Gott said Wednesday in a text message. "There is so much excitement and momentum un our community and I hope our citizens will give me the opportunity to continue to help move it forward."

The third person to file was Denison Orthodontist Michael Courtright, who is seeking the seat for Place 1. This seat is currently held by Teresa Adams, who will be unable to run due to term limitations.

As of mid-morning Wednesday, no one had filed to run for the Place 2 seat, which is currently held by Obie Greenleaf.

While Greenleaf is not at the end of his term limit, it remains uncertain if he will seek reelection. During a brief phone call Wednesday, Greenleaf said he still needs to have a few conversations before he announces his decision.

Prospective candidates have until Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. to file paperwork in order to run. These packets can be picked up from the city clerk's office.

The election is currently scheduled to occur on May 1.