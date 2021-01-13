Active COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 100

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Grayson County increased by nearly 100 people Tuesday. On Monday, the county said there were 98 new cases and on Tuesday, there were 168 new cases bringing the currently active cases to just under 600 at 589.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths did not rise on Tuesday and remained at 206.

The ICU occupancy in the county did drop a bit on Tuesday. It was 100 percent on Monday and went down to 97.47 percent on Tuesday. On Monday, 46.15 percent of those in the ICU had COVID-19 or its complications. On Tuesday, that number went up to 48.05 percent. On Monday, 23.08 percent of the local hospital occupancy, which was 92.34 percent, had COVID-19. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 25.72 percent.

In Grayson County, the largest number of active cases on Tuesday was in Sherman with 269 cases. Denison had 115 cases. Van Alstyne had 38 cases and Howe had 35. Whitesboro had 32 cases. Pottsboro had 31 cases. Whitewright had 13 cases and Gunter and Bells had 12 cases each. Collinsville had ten cases and Gordonville and Tom Bean each had six cases. Knollwood had three cases and Southmayd and Tioga each had two cases. There are three COVID-19 positive inmates isolated in the Grayson County Jail system.

So far, more than 8,258 people have been confirmed to have had the virus and more than 65,343 tests have been given in the county.

Of those who have suffered with the illness, 4,387 have been female and 3,871 have been male.