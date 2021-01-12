South Travis street bridge, US 75 main lanes under construction; other road reports

Texas Department of Transportation

Area drivers should expect shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound lanes of US Highway 75 between Center Street and FM 1417 this week as the Texas Department of Transportation works on building new main lanes as well as the new South Travis street bridge.

As the road work continues, there may even be lane closures on the the frontage road along US 75, a news release from TxDot said.

"The northbound exit ramp for Houston and Lamar Streets (SH 56) is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the Park Avenue exit ramp," the release said. "The northbound exit ramp for Pecan Street and Washington Street is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the next exit ramp for North Travis Street."

Expect to find an alternate route instead of taking the Park Avenue southbound exit ramp during this time as exiting traffic will be asked to use the Houston/Lamar exit while the roadway is closed.

"The southbound Washington Street exit ramp is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the North Travis Street exit," the release also said. "The northbound frontage road from South Travis Street to near Park Avenue is closed for crews to work on building the remaining portion of the retaining wall along US 75 at the South Travis Street intersection. Traffic is requested to use the US 75 main lanes during this closure. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 main lanes has been set for this construction project."

Other road projects are expected to impact traffic.

During the weeks of January 11 through 22, the Center Street intersection at US 75 will be closed to through traffic in order for crews to perform pavement improvements in the left lane of the northbound and southbound frontage roads. Traffic on Center Street will be able to make a right turn only onto the frontage road and will detour to the next intersection. This same process will occur for the Houston, Washington Street and Lamar Street intersections in subsequent weeks. This work is weather dependent and may be adjusted due to unfavorable weather.

The US 75 pedestrian bridge near Pecan Street in Sherman is closed to pedestrian traffic. The east side over the frontage road has been removed. The remaining pedestrian bridge will be removed at a later time. Pedestrians wishing to cross US 75 are advised to cross at the Houston Street signalized intersection.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct a portion of the new Sand Creek bridge and the approaches to the bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform utility work. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to build portions of the new bridges and roadway. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have moved traffic to the temporary detour section. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section consisting of concrete pavement when the project is completed.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures on the southbound US 75 frontage road while construction crews work on completing the remainder of the project. The new FM 691 exit ramp is open to access FM 691. The new entrance ramp to southbound US 75 has been opened to traffic.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday and Thursday during the daytime.

US 82 & US 69, Grayson County: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

FM 697, Grayson County: between FM 2729 and US 69. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

The annual contract to perform crack sealing operations in Fannin County is in progress. Daytime lane closures will be present during crack sealing operations and drivers should expect delays. The following roadways in Fannin County will be crack sealed this year; US 82 from SH 121 to the Grayson County line, and SH 11 from SH 121 to SH 78.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1743, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 1550. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 824, Fannin County: from SH 56 in Honey Grove to the Lamar County line. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from County Road 3330 to SH 34. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 56. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. Westbound US 82 traffic has been shifted to the new pavement on the eastern end of the project between the Fannin-Lamar County line and County Road 2975. Eastbound traffic will remain in its current lane, while crews work on the inside lane to build crossovers and turn lanes. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median. The on-ramp to westbound US 82 from SH 78 has been closed while crews work on building the new westbound main lanes. The westbound exit ramp for SH 121 is closed as crews work on building the new main lanes in this area. Exiting traffic for SH 121 is asked to use the SH 78 exit and continue along the frontage road to SH 121.

Weather permitting, on January 12, westbound US 82 traffic will be moved to the new travel lanes between County Road 2975 and SH 121. Eastbound traffic will remain in its current lane, while construction crews begin work on the inside lane, building the crossovers and left-turn lanes. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median.

SH 56, Fannin County: between the Grayson County line and FM 1752. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews fog seal the roadway.

SH 56, Fannin County: between FM 897 and FM 1396. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform spot milling on the roadway.