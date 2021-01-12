SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

A little help from friends makes moving easier at Grand Central Station

Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
Stores of food await unpacking at Grand Central Station's new location Saturday as the soup kitchen's moving process began with a volunteer work day.

The Green House in Sherman remains closed this week as Grand Central Station and its associated programs continues to work toward the big move across the street to its new location at 619 E. Houston.

In preparation for that move the group held a volunteer work day on Saturday, and volunteers showed up with their sleeves rolled up and ready to work.

Volunteers unpack things at the new location for Grand Central Station Saturday.

"Isn't this exciting?" GCS Executive Director Karen Bray asked as she looked around the building bursting with activity. 

The soup kitchen will remain open at it’s current location serving bagged lunches from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday for the next couple of weeks.

Volunteers unpack items at the new location for Grand Central Station in Sherman during a work day on Saturday

The Green House Food pantry will reopen under its new name, The Market Depot Food Pantry, at the new location on Jan. 18.

Although everyone involved with Grand Central Station is excited to see all of the programs under one roof, they don't want those they serve to go without while changes are being made. Those who need immediate food assistance will be provided with bagged lunches at the soup kitchen. 

Boxes of cereal and other items wait to be unpacked at the new location for Grand Central Station and the food Market Depot Saturday afternoon as the moving process began for the soup kitchen and food pantry.
Four washer and dryer sets stand at the ready to serve the area's homeless population at the new building for Grand Central Station in Sherman.
One of the showers that have been built to serve the area's homeless population at Grand Central Station's new location in Sherman.
Grand Central Station's Executive Director Karen Bray speaks with a volunteer Saturday as the move-in process begins at the agency's new location in Sherman.
A volunteer pauses in her work stocking the shelves during a volunteer work day at Grand Central Station's new location in Sherman on Saturday.