A little help from friends makes moving easier at Grand Central Station

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The Green House in Sherman remains closed this week as Grand Central Station and its associated programs continues to work toward the big move across the street to its new location at 619 E. Houston.

In preparation for that move the group held a volunteer work day on Saturday, and volunteers showed up with their sleeves rolled up and ready to work.

"Isn't this exciting?" GCS Executive Director Karen Bray asked as she looked around the building bursting with activity.

The soup kitchen will remain open at it’s current location serving bagged lunches from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday for the next couple of weeks.

The Green House Food pantry will reopen under its new name, The Market Depot Food Pantry, at the new location on Jan. 18.

Although everyone involved with Grand Central Station is excited to see all of the programs under one roof, they don't want those they serve to go without while changes are being made. Those who need immediate food assistance will be provided with bagged lunches at the soup kitchen.