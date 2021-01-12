GCSO announces arrest in the death of Emilia Gunnels

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

A little over nine months after her body was found on Blue Flame Road in Sherman, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office Monday announced a suspect has been arrested for the death of Emilia Gunnels.

Grayson County SO Captain Harvey Smitherman said Ebby Wade, 44, of Sherman was arrested shortly after noon Monday on a murder charge for Gunnels's death.

"He did not resist, and he was taken into custody without incident," Smitherman said of Wade.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Smitherman said the GCSO and the Texas Rangers have worked on the case since Gunnels was found, and he thanked the Gunnels family for their patience in the case.

Gunnels' mother reported her missing back on March 22, 2020. She had last been seen the day before. Gunnels, who lived at the River Ranch Apartments in Sherman, did know Wade, Smitherman said.

He would not say how Gunnels was killed and stressed that the investigation is on going. However, he said they do not expect further arrests in the case.

