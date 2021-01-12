GC COVID-19 related deaths top 200

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reached another grim statistic Monday when the number of local people who have suffered COVID-19 related deaths passed the 200 mark with the weekend numbers being reported.

On Friday, the county had reported 197 such deaths and on Monday, the number rose to 206. The 98 new confirmed cases reported of COVID-19 reported on Monday actually saw the active case number drop from a weekend high of 766 to 578.

The numbers reported for Saturday included 40 new cases and an active case total of 730. Sunday's new cases number was 36 and the active case number was 766.

The local hospital occupancy rates remained high over the weekend and into Monday. On Monday, the local ICU occupancy rate was back at 100 percent with 46.15 percent of those cases being COVID-19 related. The total local hospital occupancy was at 92.78 percent on Monday. The local ICU occupancy was above 98 percent all weekend long and the total occupancy for local hospitals was above 92 percent all weekend.

So far since the pandemic began 8,096 people have been confirmed to have had the virus and 63,807 tests have been given in the county.

As has been the case since early in the pandemic, the largest number of active cases on Monday was in Sherman with 240 cases. Denison was next with 137 cases and Van Alstyne was third with 39 cases. Whitesboro had 34 cases Howe has 29. Pottsboro had 28 cases and Gunter had 14. Collinsville had 13 cases and Whitewright had 12. Bells had 10 cases and Gordonville had six. Sadler and Tom Bean each had five cases and Knollwood had three. Tioga had two and Southmayd had one.

There are three COVID-19 positive inmates isolated in the Grayson County Jail system and no cases currently at the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

All of Texas' 254 counties are now reporting having given out doses of the vaccine for the virus. Grayson County's latest numbers show that at least 3,577 doses have been administered in the county though those numbers are likely low, the report said, because the numbers from the state have been delayed.

Free COVID-19 testing continues in the county on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway in Sherman. For more information about that, go to GoGetTested.com.