GC COVID-19 related deaths goes to 197

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

So far, 197 Grayson County residents have reportedly died due to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began last spring.

That number was up by four on Friday night when the county released its last report about the number of cases and related information.

In addition to the four deaths, the report also said there were 138 new active cases of the virus and the active case count was just below 700 at 690. More than 70,000 people have now been confirmed to have had the illness since the pandemic began in Grayson County, and there have been more than 63,000 tests for the virus performed in the county.

The total ICU occupancy for the county was at 98.8 percent on Friday and the COVID-19 occupancy in the ICU was 52.44 percent.

The total local hospital COVID-19 capacity was at 25.95 percent on Friday

Sherman had the largest number of active cases on Friday with 295 and Denison had 155. Whitesboro had 43 cases and Howe had 39. Pottsboro had 35, and Van Alstyne had 30. Gunter had 20 cases and Whitewright had 19. Collinsville had 17 and Bells had 15. Tom Bean, Knollwood and Gordonville each had five cases. Sadler and Tioga each had three. Southmayd had one.

Since the pandemic began, 4,193 females have had the virus and 3,729 males have had it.

On Friday, people in their 20s were leading the pack as far as the age group that has had the most cases reported in Grayson County with 1,257 cases. People in their 30s have reported 1,246 cases and people in their 40s have reported 1,237 cases. There have been 1,173 cases reported in people in their 50s and 1,024 in people from birth to age 19.There have been 1,001 cases reported in people in their 60s and 613 in people in their 70s. Three hundred and seventy-one people 80 years old or older have reportedly tested positive for the virus.

At least 2,928 people in Grayson County have received at least one dose of vaccine for the virus as of Friday but the report noted that state statistics were delayed on Friday.