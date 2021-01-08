Tyson worker dies following plant accident Thursday

Sherman police are investigating the death of an employee at Sherman's Tyson Foods plant Thursday morning.

At about 11:33 a.m. Sherman 911 received a call of an injured person at the Tyson plant at 4700 S. U.S. Highway 75. Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported a 54-year-old victim to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center. The victim would later die from his injuries.

It was determined that the man had been pinned between a semi-trailer and a loading dock as the trailer was being moved into position.

The police department is conducting a death investigation into the incident. Additional medical tests will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police officials said there is no indication that the death was due to a criminal act.