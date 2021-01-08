Jurors return murder indictment in stabbing during an Oct. fight

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County grand jurors this week indicted Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 36, of Sherman on a murder charge stemming from a fight that happened back in October.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

Previously published reports shows that Sherman Police Department Spokesperson Brett Mullen told news outlets back in on October 25 that police were called to a house on East Pecan Street at around 12 a.m. about a fight.

When officers arrived, they found that one of the men, Juan Urrutia, 37, of Sherman, had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

According to the reports from the time of the incident, the other person involved in the fight, Garcia-Oseguera, fled the scene of the fight but Sherman Police later found that he had been arrested by another law enforcement agency on an alcohol related incident. He was then charged with murder in Urrutia's death.