COVID-19 case numbers and deaths up in GC

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reported three more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday bringing the total since the pandemic began to 193. The county also announced 156 new cases bringing the total active cases to 742 on Thursday.

Even though some people in the county have begun to receive a vaccine for the virus, the report from the GC Office of Emergency Management and Health Department continues to stress the absolute need for people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and remain home if they are ill or suspect that they may be ill..

Free testing for the virus continues to be available to the public without a doctor's order at the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman, Monday through Saturday. For more information and to schedule a test, go to GoGetTested.com. People who are tested are advised to self isolate until they get the results of their tests and to continue to do so if they get a positive result.

The largest number of active cases on Wednesday was reportedly in Sherman with 316 and in Denison with 164. Whitesboro reported 48 cases, Howe had 38, Pottsboro had 34 cases and Van Alstyne reported 33. Collinsville had 24 cases and Bells had 20.Gunter had 19 cases. Whitewright had 17 cases. Sadler had eight cases, and Knollwood had seven. Gordonville and Tom Bean each had six cases. Tiogo has five cases and Southmayd had one case.

Since the pandemic began, 7,784 people have been confirmed to have had the illness.

ICU occupancy in Grayson County remained went down to 97.40 on Thursday and total hospital occupancy for Grayson County remained at 93.36 percent. The COVID-19 occupancy rate in local ICU's was at 52 percent on Thursday. The Regional hospital capacity rate on Thursday was down to 24.92 percent.