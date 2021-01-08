Changes are coming to Grand Central Station and its other organizations

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Big changes are finally coming at Grand Central Station and its associated programs.

The soup kitchen will begin its move to the brand new location across the street at 619 E. Houston this weekend.

A social media post on GCS's page said the soup kitchen will be open at it’s current location serving bagged lunches from 9-11 Monday through Friday for the next couple of weeks.

"As we complete the moving process, The Green House Food Pantry will be closed this Friday - January 8th - and all next week. We will reopen under our new name - The Market Depot Food Pantry - at our new location on January 18th!!"

Though those behind the programs are so excited to finally have everything under one roof, they don't want those they serve to go without while the changes are being made. "If anyone is in immediate need of food, please let them know they can get a bagged lunch at the soup kitchen!!!," the organization said in the post.