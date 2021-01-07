Suspects attempt to steal ATM in Denison

Denison police are looking for suspects in an attempted theft of a bank ATM Thursday morning.

A news release issued by the department said while the attempt was unsuccessful, there was damage caused to the machine.

At about 5:18 a.m. police received a call of ATM theft in progress at Simmons Bank at 2911 FM 691. Police officials said suspects attempted to removed the ATM from the location using a chain attached to what has been determined to be a stolen vehicle.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said a witness to the crime followed the suspect into Sherman and police were able to locate the vehicle on the 2700 block of North Travis where the suspect was taken into custody.

Police officials believe that the attempted theft in Denison is related to a series of similar crimes that happened in Sherman in recent days.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 4 at about 6:10 a.m. at an Ameristate Bank location at 2410 Loy Lake Road. Upon arrival, Sherman Police found a stolen Chevy truck and a damaged ATM. Like in Denison, the truck appeared to be used in an attempt to remove the ATM and gain access to it.

However, the machine remained in tact and no money was lost.

A second, more successful attempt was made Jan. 6 at about 4:30 a.m. when another ATM was damaged by a vehicle. When police officials arrived, they learned that the cashbox of this unit had been removed.

Due to the nature of the crimes, and the manner in which they were done, Mullen said police believe they were conducted by the same suspect.