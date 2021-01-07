Raising Cane's coming to Sherman

A new Raising Cane's location may be on the horizon for the city of Sherman. The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to receive a request Tuesday from Raising Cane's Restaurants, LLC to build a new restaurant in the Sherman Town Center.

The item is on the consent agenda and its expected to pass with no discussion.

"When the city of Sherman conducted a citizen restaurant survey in 2019, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was far-and-away the most requested eatery – nearly doubling the second place finisher," Sherman Community and Support Service Manager Nate Strauch said. "And we have continued to hear about high demand for their product in our community."

The restaurant chain, which features chicken fingers and crinkle-cut fries, among other options, has been a frequent request by residents in Sherman-Denison. The chain has often been listed as one of the eateries that residents would like to see come to the region.

"So to fill that need while also adding to our tremendous portfolio of national restaurants at Sherman Town Center, it’s an excellent step forward for our city," Strauch said. "Sherman is proud to be the future home of Raising Cane’s first location in Texoma."

The chicken restaurant chain was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since then, 530 locations have been built across the globe.

The restaurant will be built at 3700 N. U.S. Highway 75, which is the former location of Logan's Roadhouse. Documents for Tuesday's meeting indicate that the company plans to build a 2,913-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at the location.

The documents do not indicate if any of the existing building will be used in the new location. However designs and artist renderings show significant changes compared to its current layout.

Current designs call for the drive-thru to accommodate 20 cars at a time. The restaurant could support 55 full and part-time employees once opened.

Calls to Raising Cane's for comment were not immediately returned.