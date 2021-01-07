Grayson County gives advice on COVID-19 vaccine availability.

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

More than 2,200 people in Grayson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks.

The Grayson County Health Department has issued the following public guidance regarding the vaccine availability. While the GCHD has received 400 doses of the vaccine, it will not be handing that out to the general public.

In a report released this week by the GCHD and the GC Office of Emergency Management, the county encouraged people to continue to check the Texas Department of State Health Services website for COVID-19 vaccine distribution points throughout the county.

"The DSHS COVID-19 vaccination plan is focused on distributing the vaccine through doctor offices, pharmacies, and other health providers," the report said.

The GCHD will eventually be making some vaccine available to the public as more doses become available. "Vaccination appointments will be scheduled from our waiting list," the report said and encouraged people to get on that list.

The vaccines are being given to those at highest risk first. These include frontline health and care workers, older adults, and those people at high risk of death because of underlying conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

"If you are in Groups 1A and Groups 1B (as defined by DSHS on their website) please register to be on the Grayson County Health Department WAITING LIST at www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/covid.vaccine It is recommended that you obtain the vaccine from your primary care physician, if available there, or through your retail pharmacy. Don’t wait for a dose to become available through the Grayson County Health Department if the vaccine becomes available to you at another distribution point."

While some local medical care providers do have the vaccine, they too must follow state guidance on who to give it to at this time.

Local providers who were noted in the report to have received doses of COVID-19 vaccine include Albertson's Pharmacy in Denison, Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Sherman, Brookshires Pharmacy in Pottsboro, Center for Family Medicine in Sherman, Kidney Care Associates in Sherman, Kroger Pharmacy in Sherman, Med-Choice Pharmacy in Denison, Premier Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in Denison, Texoma Medical Center in Denison, and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Sherman.

More information can be found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx