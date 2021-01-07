GC has largest single day COVID increase, 312 new cases

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Wednesday's release of public information from Grayson County about current COVID-19 cases revealed another large spike in local cases. The county reported 312 new cases on Wednesday bringing the active number of cases in the county to 773.

Fortunately, the number of reported deaths from the virus in the county did not increase on Wednesday and remained at 190.

Even though some people in the county have begun to receive a vaccine for the virus, the report from the GC Office of Emergency Management and Health Department continues to stress the absolute need for people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and remain home if they are ill or suspect that they may be ill..

Free testing for the virus continues to be available to the public without a doctor's order at the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman, Monday through Saturday. For more information and to schedule a test, go to GoGetTested.com. People who are tested are advised to self isolate until they get the results of their tests and to continue to do so if they get a positive result.

The largest number of active cases on Wednesday was reportedly in Sherman with 314/ and in Denison with 173. Whitesboro reported 62 cases and Van Alstyne reported 42. Howe reported 39 cases and Pottsboro 30. Collinsville had 24 cases, Whitewright had 20 cases and Gunter had 21. Bells reported 17 cases and Sadler had nine. Tioga had eight cases, and Tom Bean and Knollwood each had five cases. Gordonville had four.

Since the pandemic began, 7,628 people have been confirmed to have had the illness.

ICU occupancy in Grayson County remained at 100 percent on Wednesday and total hospital occupancy for Grayson County remained at 93.36 percent. The COVID-19 occupancy rate in local ICU's was at 55.71 percent on Wednesday. The Regional hospital capacity rate on Wednesday was 25.33 percent.