Suspect attempts purchasing chewing tobacco with counterfeit $100; other police reports

Forgery - On Jan. 3, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a grocery store in the 1800 block of North Loy Lake Road in reference to forgery. A cashier at a store advised a white male suspect had attempted to buy a can of chewing tobacco with a counterfeit $100 bill. The cashier seized the counterfeit bill, and the male left the scene on foot. A report was generated for forgery of a government instrument.

Assault - On Jan. 3, Sherman dispatch received a 911 emergency call regarding a disturbance in the 1200 block of W Taylor Street. Officers were dispatched to the address and had taken statements from both parties. The victim sustained visible minor injuries. After further investigation, the suspect was arrested for assault causes bodily injury to a family member. A report was also generated.

Assault - On Jan. 3, Sherman officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of North Burdette Avenue. The victim advised her boyfriend hit her in

the face with his hand. A report was generated for assault causes bodily injury to a family member.

Theft - On Jan. 4, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 4500 block of North Frisco Road in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. A theft of property $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Jan. 4, officer responded to a residence under construction in the 2100 block of Meadows Ln in reference to criminal mischief. Unknown suspect damaged house that was under construction during the last week. A report for criminal mischief $2,500<$30K was completed.

Theft- On Jan. 4, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred on Dec. 28. A theft of property $100<$750 report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Jan. 4, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 400 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway East Control in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4. A criminal mischief $2,500<$30K report was generated.

