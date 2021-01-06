Early morning stabbing in Denison still under investigation

Staff reports

The Denison Police Department is seeking information from the public in a stabbing investigation.

The incident reportedly took place Wednesday at Whataburger at 231 S. Austin Avenue.

"The victim advised he was in the 700 block of East Texas Street and was involved in an altercation with two males over a drug purchase," a release issued Wednesday morning said. "During the altercation, the victim received a stab wound to the lower back. The suspects took cash from the victim and fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle. A relative took the victim to Whataburger where police were contacted."

After local emergency medical services responded to the location, the visit was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening," the release concluded. "If anyone has any information related to this incident, contact the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422."

