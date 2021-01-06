County reports 178 more active COVID-19 cases

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The active cases of COVID-19 almost reached 500 again on Tuesday coming in at 490. That number included the 173 new cases reported.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths stayed steady at 190. Also remaining steady was the percentage of ICU occupancy in the country. It remained at 100 percent and has been there for days.

The total hospital occupancy was at 93.21 percent. The COVID-19 occupancy is at 23.44 percent in Grayson County and at 25.4 percent regionally.

So far, 7,316 people have been confirmed to have had the illness since the pandemic began. Of those people, 3,875 were female and 3,441 were male. More than 61,000 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

So far, the highest number of cases in Grayson County have been found in people in their 20s with 1,154 cases. There have been 1,149 cases and there have been 1,140 cases in people in their 40s. People in their 50s have had 1,080 cases and there have been 941 cases in those from birth to 19 years old. People in their 60s have been confirmed to have the virus, 932 times and people in their 70s 576 times. There have been 344 cases in people in their 80s.

The breakdown of where those active cases were on Wednesday was as follows:

Sherman, 218; Denison, 93; Whitesboro, 36; Van Alstyne, 32; Howe, 20; Pottsboro, 16; Collinsville, 15; Bells, 14; Gunter, 12; Whitewright, nine; Sadler, eight; Tioga, six; Knollwood and Tioga, four each and Gordonville, three.

Free COVID-19 testing continues on the back parking lot of Midway Mall,4800 Texoma Parkway, Monday through Saturday. For more information and to register for a test, go to GoGetTested.com.