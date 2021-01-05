SPD releases crime reports from Jan. 1-2

Staff reports

Sherman police

Driving while intoxicated - On Jan. 1, Sherman Police Department

dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance in the 1400 block of Swan

Ride Drive. The caller reported two males fighting in the front yard. The caller

reported two vehicles departing the scene. Officers conducted a traffic stop on

one of the suspect vehicles. One person was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Information report - On Jan. 1, Sherman Solid Waste trash truck driver reported contact with a light pole in 2100 block Texoma Parkway. The driver accidentally struck a pole but no injuries occurred. A crash report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Jan. 1, Sherman Police Department received a call of a possible intoxicated driver on the East Control Road of 6800 North US-75

Freeway, Sherman. A vehicle ran off the road at this location. The driver

of this vehicle was identified and appeared to be intoxicated. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for driving while

intoxicated. The driver was released at the hospital and this report will

be filed at large.

Burglary - On Jan. 1, Sherman Police were in the 500 block of W. Lamar on a welfare check. It was reported a male was walking in the roadway. The male was located

within a business in the 500 block of W. Lamar and was known to have a criminal

trespass warning for that property. He was actively stealing items upon officer

arrival. The suspect was placed under arrest for burglary of a building and

transported to GCSO.

Accident - On Jan. 1, officers were called to the 2500 block of US 75 for a possible intoxicated driver. While enroute, a second caller advised the suspect vehicle was

involved in an accident and fled the scene. Officers spoke to the individual who

reported the accident and discovered evidence that could identify the suspect. No

injuries were reported. Reports for the crash and accident Involving damage were

generated. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary - On Jan. 1, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to burglary in the 1800 block of West Crescent Drive. Items were taken from a victim`s home. A report was taken for burglary of a habitation.

Theft - On Jan. 2, a Sherman officer was dispatched to an apartment in the 4800 block of Timberview Drive. The caller advised she believed her ex-boyfriend had stolen a handgun from her residence on Dec. 26. A report was generated for theft of a firearm.

Burglary - On Jan. 2, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a burglary in the 1200 block of Dundale. Officers arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. Concluding the investigation an offense report was generated for burglary of a habitation with the intention of committing another felony.

Burglary - On Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Andrews

Avenue for a home invasion that occurred earlier in the day. Officers arrived and

conducted an investigation. Four suspects barged through the front door assaulted a visitor of the homeowner. The homeowner came out and told them to and leave the property. The four suspects fled to a vehicle and drove away. A report for burglary of a habitation was completed.

