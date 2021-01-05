Bells fire claims lives of 2 Monday morning

Grayson County fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire the claimed the lives of two people in Bells.

The Bells Fire Department received a call of a residence on fire in the 500 block of N. Denison at around 3:27 a.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a single-wide trailer fully engulfed.

Upon investigating the site, the bodies of two people were discovered in a rear bedroom of the structure. Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said the identities of the deceased have not been released, but said a young couple was known to be living in the trailer.

At the time of the fire, the building had no utilities and the home was in disrepair. While not ruling it as the cause of the fire, Weda said the couple we known to light candles at night to provide light.

The two bodies have been sent to a Dallas-area medical examiner to autopsies.

The Bells, Savoy, Tom Bean and Whitewright fire departments responded to the fire. Bells EMS and Police Department, Whitewright Police and the Grayson County Fire Marshal also provided support.

A second structure was also damaged in the fire, but Weda said it was unoccupied at the time. No one else was injured in the fire.

The initial investigation determined that there was not a working smoke alarm in the first residence at the time of the blaze.

Weda encouraged residents to ensure that there is a fire alarm in place to increase the likelihood of escape in the event of a fire. A working smoke alarm increases the change of escaping a fire by 80 to 90 percent.