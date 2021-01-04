GC ended 2020 with nine new COVID-19 deaths

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The last day of the year of old year brought more sad COVID-19 news for Grayson County with the county reporting nine more COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday evening. That brought the total for the county since the pandemic began to 181.

The county also announced 128 new cases with an active total number of cases on Thursday of 420.

Since the pandemic began, more than 6,100 people have been confirmed to have suffered from the virus. There have been more than 58,800 COVID-19 tests given in Grayson County.

As of Thursday, 3,567 of the people who have had the illness were female and 3,200 were male.

The active cases were broken down by city and included:

Sherman with 158 cases; Denison with 91 cases; Van Alstyne with 32 cases; Whitesboro with 29 cases; Pottsboro with 26 cases; Howe with 17 cases; Whitewright with 14 cases; Gunter with 12 cases; Collinsville with 10 cases; Bells had eight cases; Tioga had seven cases; Gordonville and Sadler each have five cases; Tom Bean had four cases; and Knollwood had two cases.

The highest number of cases so far in the pandemic has been reported in people in their twenties with 1,068 and then people in their 30s and 40s with 1,057 and ,056 cases respectively. There have been 997 cases reported in people in their 50s and 858 cases reported in people in their 60s. There have been 533 cases reported in people in their 70s and 328 cases reported in people in their 80s.

On Thursday, ICU occupancy in Grayson County hospitals was at 97.62 percent. A little over 36 percent of which were COVID-19 related cases. Total hospital occupancy in Grayson County was at 94.68 percent on Thursday.

981 people in Grayson County had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as Thursday evening.