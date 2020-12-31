SPD receives series of theft reports; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Assault - On Dec. 29, Sherman officers responded to the 200 block of W Dexter St in

reference to a 9-1-1 hang-up. Officers arrived and located two females who were

arguing and claimed they were assaulted. A report was generated for family

violence assault by contact.

Theft - On Dec. 29, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 200 block of Sunset Boulevard Highway in Sherman. The incident occurred on Dec.18-28. A theft of property $100<$750 report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 29, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 1800 block of Archer Circle in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 28-29. A theft of property $750-$2,500 report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 29, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 28-29. A theft of property $100 report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 29, Sherman officers responded to the 6100 block of N US Highway 75 in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim left his vehicle on and went inside of a

convenience store. Suspects took the victims vehicle and left while he was still

inside the store. A report was generated for unauthorized use of a vehicle. The

investigation is on-going.

Theft - On Dec. 29, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E US Highway 82 westbound in reference to a theft. Loss prevention associates advised they had

two adult females detained for theft. The females stole approximately $180 in

various make-up and accessories. An offense report was generated for theft of property $100<$750.

Burglary - On Dec. 30, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 1700 block of East Peyton Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Dec 12-14. A burglary of vehicle report was generated.

Possession - On Wednesday, an officer initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 1500 block East Mulberry Street. During the stop, a passenger admitted she had methamphetamine on her person. Less than one gram of methamphetamine

was located in the female's person. The contraband was seized, and a report was

generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Dec. 31, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of N Sam Rayburn Frwy W. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. After further investigation, The suspect was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.