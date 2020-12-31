New Year won't bring exciting weather for area

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Baby new year won't be bringing the North Texas or Southern Oklahoma any chances for snowball fights or snowman making. Meteorologist Allison Prater with the National Weather Service's Fort Worth field office said this area is just too far west to get any of the wintery weather forecast.

But Saturday, the Texoma area should see the skies dry up and the upper temperatures rebound into the 50s. The lows will remain in the 30s over the weekend.

She said that next week the high temperatures are going to head for the 60s and the lows moderate to the upper 30s and 40s.

"There is a slight chance that rain could return to the forecast midweek, but that could change a lot between now and then," Prater said.

As of Dec. 30, the Sherman and Denison area had received 51.42 inches of rain for the year.

"The 30-year normal is 43.60 inches, so you all are above this year by about 7.8 inches," she said.

Those totals didn't include the rain that fell over Thursday and Friday.

So it looks like not getting a white Christmas is going to roll right into not getting a white first week or so of the new year too, but at least no one around here is having to worry about frozen pipes or falling electrical lines and that is a lot to be thankful for any time of the year.