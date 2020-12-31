GC reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, total 172

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County announced three more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 172.

The county also announced 95 new cases but a total active caseload that remained at 308.

Free testing for the COVID-19 virus continues at Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. For more information go to GoGetTested.com.

Intensive Care Unites in the county remained at 100 percent capacity Wednesday. More than 43 percent of those cases were COVID-19 related. Hospitals in Grayson County were at 95.24 percent of their overall capacity and 21.83 percent of that was with COVID-19 cases.

The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was at 23.09 on Wednesday.

In Grayson County, 6,639 people have been confirmed to have had the virus. There have been 58,258 COVID-19 screening tests performed in the county.

Of the 6,639 people in the county who have had the illness, 3,489 have been female and 3,150 have been male.

By age group, people in their 40s have reported the most instances of the virus with 1,042 cases. Up next are people in their 20s and 30s who are tied for having contracted the illness the second most with 1.039 of each group having reported testing positive for COVID-19. Nine hundred and seventy-seven people in their 50s have tested positive for the virus. Eight hundred and fifty-four people between birth and 19 have tested positive for the virus as have 837 people in their 60s. There have been 526 people in their 70s confirmed to have contracted the virus and 325 people in their 80s have been confirmed to have suffered from it.

On Wednesday, the highest concentration of the active cases was in Sherman with 101 cases. Denison had 67 cases. Van Alstyne had 25 cases and Whitesboro had 24. Pottsboro had 19 cases and Whitewright had 12. Collinsville had nine case and Bells, Sadler and Tioga each had five cases. Knollwood and Tom Bean each had two cases on Wednesday.