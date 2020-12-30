DPD makes arrest in Tuesday shooting

Staff reports

Denison Police made an arrest following a shooting in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call of shots fire in the area of Owings Street and Tone Avenue at around 4:49 p.m. Officers were advised that the suspect fled on foot.

Upon investigation, police were able to determine that one residence was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured in the shooting.

Daniz Esaac Diaz was on the scene when officers arrived and was identified as the shooter. During the arrest, Diaz made threats against the officers and their families.

Diaz was then arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief and obstruction/retaliation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.