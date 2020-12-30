GC active COVID-19 cases dip but deaths rise

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's COVID-19 report on Tuesday was a mixed bag. On the one hand, the number of active cases continued to drop. However, the number of people who suffered COVID-19 related deaths in the county continued to rise on Tuesday.

On Monday, the number of active cases was 394 but by Tuesday, it had dropped to 308. On Monday, the number of COVID-19 related deaths stood at 163 and by Tuesday it had risen to 169. Because of the way the state releases death certificate information, it is hard to know exactly when those people died.

So far, folks in their 30s,40s and 50s are the hardest hit groups with the illness. Tuesday, that group was led slightly by the those in their 40s with 1,026 confirmed cases. They were closely followed by those in their 30s with 1,025 confirmed cases and those in their 20s with 1,023 cases. There have been 962 people in their 50s confirmed to have had the virus and 847 people between birth and 19 who have been confirmed to have suffered from it. People in their 60s have been confirmed to have had the virus 827 times. Five hundred and eighteen people in their 70s have been confirmed to have had the illness as have 317 people 80 years old or older.

On Tuesday, the ICU rooms at hospitals in Grayson County were at 100 percent occupancy. Just over 40 percent of those ICU rooms were filled with COVID-19 cases. The local hospitals total occupancy was 94.79 percent on Tuesday and 20.71 percent of that occupancy were COVID-19 cases. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 23.64 percent.

Free testing for the virus continues behind Midway Mall, 48,000 Texoma Parkway in Sherman. To find out times and to schedule a test, go to GoGetTested.com.

Sherman and Denison had the most active cases on Tuesday with 98 and 64 cases respectively. Whitesboro had 29 cases, Van Alstyne had 26, and Pottsboro had 20. Howe had 16 cases. Collinsville and Gunter each had 12 cases. Whitewright had ten cases and Bells had six. Sadler had five cases and Tioga had four. Gordonville had three and Knollwood had two. and Tom Bean had one case.