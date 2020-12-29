Suspect taken into custody after threatening victim while holding child

Staff reports

A man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening a woman with a fire arm on Sunday. A news release issued by the Denison Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Doolittle Drive around 9:48 p.m. Sunday in reference to a disturbance.

The initial report said there was a man and a woman yelling at each other and the man had threatened the woman with a fire arm.

The release said when officers arrived on scene, the victim met the officers outside, but the suspect closed the door to the residence. While speaking with the victim, police learned the suspect had threatened the victim while holding their child.

"After a few minutes (the suspect) exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident," the release said. "(The suspect) was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No shots were fired and no one was injured."