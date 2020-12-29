Sherman makes arrests for murder of Blake McCoy

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Sherman police announced two arrests have been made in relation to the disappearance and death of Blake McCoy.

On Monday, Roderick Tad Howard, 30, was arrested and on Tuesday, a warrant was served at Grayson County Jail for Kevin Lynn Lavine Shilling, 25. Shilling was already incarcerated for previously issued warrants.

The murder warrant issued against both suspects are for capital murder.

"At approximately 3:30pm, Sherman officers located and arrested Howard in the 2200 block of Texoma Pkwy.," said a statement from SPD spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen. "Howard was ultimately transported to the Grayson County Jail and booked in for Capital Murder and multiple previously issued warrants."

SPD previously said McCoy was last seen on alive on Dec. 18 at midnight at his residence in Sherman. There had been a $10,000 reward offered for credible information leading to the 26-year-old man's whereabouts.

As of early Monday morning, no bond had been set for Howard and his file did not show an attorney associated with the case.