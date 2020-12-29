Commissioners accept election results from Patterson for the last time

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson presented Grayson County commissioners with election results for what is likely to be the last time Tuesday as she is set to become the county's next County Clerk.

Patterson said she and her staff are working on a transition plan at to find out who is going to be the next Elections Administrator, but no decisions have been made at this time.

Grayson County voters, however did make some decisions about who will replace Pat Fallon as the area's representative in the state senate for District 30. State Representative Drew Springer defeated Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther in their recent run off for the spot. The pair came to the runoff after a special election in the fall that featured three other Republicans and a Democrat. Luther had the narrow lead over Springer in the September special election, winning 32.04% of the votes to Springer’s 31.87%, The Star-Telegram reported Springer's outcome was different in the run off.. State-wide, he got 59.5 percent of the vote and she got 43.6 percent of the votes.

Senate District 30 is large and includes 14 counties including Collin, Grayson and Parker counties where Luther actually won more votes than Springer.

In Grayson County, Luther got 4,661 votes and Springer got 4.085. Only 8,786 people voted in the election. Early voters cast 4,287 ballots and election day voters cast 2,624 ballots.

Because Springer is a state representative, Gov. Greg Abbott will have to call a special election to fill his House District 68 seat.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers praised the work Patterson has done as Elections Administrator and she said the area will remain in good hands once she transitions to County Clerk. That move is made possible because current Grayson County Clerk Wilma Bush announced her plans to retire last week. Her retirement is set for later in January.

In addition to looking over the election results, commissioners approved a request by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office to allow that office to take ownership of a tactical robot from the Texoma Council of Governments. The material in the court's agenda didn't say what the robot does exactly, but it did say it cost $31,000 and was paid for with federal funds. The agenda material said the robot will be used by special teams at the GCSO.

During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners asked Grayson County sheriff's Chief Deputy Tony Bennie what the robot does. He said it basically takes pictures. He said if they were to have a standoff or hostage situation, they could send the robot into the building and it would send them photos to allow them to make decisions about how to proceed with the situation. He even offered to set up a demonstration for the county leaders.

Last, but not least, the court approved the final plat of Sims Subdivision No. 1 and authorized its filing in Grayson County Deed Records. Information filed with the request says this a 32-acre tract on the east side of Durning Road which the owner wants to subdivide or carve out a 3-acre lot. The information said that a 55-foot right-of-way has been dedicated out of the property for the future thoroughfare plan.