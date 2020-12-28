SPD receives assault reports over Christmas weekend

Staff reports

Sherman police

Assault - On Dec. 25, Sherman officers were dispatched to the 800 block of N

Harrison in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the

suspect was no longer on scene. Officers spoke with the caller/victim who advised

her daughter assaulted her. An assault causing bodily injury to a family member report was generated.

Assault - On Dec. 26, officers responded to the 200 block of Andrews Street in reference to a 9-1-1 hang-up call. Upon arrival officers were able to speak to a

female victim who stated she was punched in the face by an unknown male

suspect. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury.

Assault - On Dec. 26 Sherman Police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of S. Grand St for an assault. A male subject reportedly hit a female with his hand but

did not cause injury or pain. A class c assault by contact report was generated.