Commissioners to canvass Senate District 30 election and consider robot for GCSO Tuesday

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County commissioners will make the results of the Senate District 30 runoff election official Tuesday by canvassing the results.

The court's last meeting of 2020 will start at 10 a.m. in the East Courtroom of the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman and will be available to stream online at https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/co.ccvideo.

In addition to looking over the election results, commissioners will consider a request by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office to allow that office to take ownership of a tactical robot from the Texoma Council of Governments. The material in the court's agenda didn't say what the robot does exactly, but it did say it cost $31,000 and was paid for with federal funds. The agenda material said the robot will be used by special teams at the GCSO.

Commissioners will also consider a request to authorize County Judge Bill Magers to sign the first amendment to the South Central Planning and Development Commission agreement in order to add Development Planning software to the current onsite sewage facility software platform.

Last, but not least, the court will consider a request to approve the final plat of Sims Subdivision No. 1 and authorize its filing in Grayson County Deed Records. Information filed with the request says this a 32-acre tract on the east side of Durning Road which the owner wants to subdivide or carve out a t3-acre lot. The information said that a 55-foot right-of-way has been dedicated out of the property for the future thoroughfare plan.