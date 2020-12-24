TxDOT projects expected to head into new year

Texas Department of Transportation

It may be the last week of the year, but the Texas Department of Transportation does not plan to stop its work on area roads. The department released a list Wednesday evening of its planned projects for the final week of the year.

"These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues," the release said. "Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

Here's a look at work planned in Fannin and Grayson Counties during the week of Dec. 28, 2020.

The annual contract to perform crack sealing operations in Grayson County is in progress. Daytime lane closures will be present during crack sealing operations and drivers should expect delays. The following roadways in Grayson County will be crack sealed this year; Business US 377D in Tioga, Business US 377C in Collinsville, SH 289 from the Collin County line to US 82, FM 996 from FM 120 to FM 1417, SH 91 from US 75 to FM 1310, the US 82 frontage road in Sherman, FM 120 from FM 1753 to the Oklahoma State line, FM 1897 from US 69 to the end of State maintenance, FM 898 from SH 11 to the Fannin County line, FM 121 from FM 3356 to SH 289, FM 120 in Pottsboro from Chrissa Drive to Vine Street, and the US 75 frontage roads from FM 902 to the Collin County line.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on northbound and southbound US 75 between Center Street and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes and the new South Travis Street Bridge. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91 as crews work on building detours and installing drainage structures. The northbound exit ramp for Houston and Lamar Streets (SH 56) is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the Park Avenue exit ramp. The northbound exit ramp for Pecan Street and Washington Street is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the next exit ramp for North Travis Street. The southbound exit ramp for Park Avenue is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Houston/Lamar Street (SH 56) exit. The southbound Washington Street exit ramp is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the North Travis Street exit. The northbound frontage road from South Travis Street to near Park Avenue is closed for crews to work on building the remaining portion of the retaining wall along US 75 at the South Travis Street intersection. Traffic is requested to use the US 75 mainlanes during this closure. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

During the week of January 4 through 9, the Houston Street intersection at US 75 will be closed to through traffic in order for crews to perform pavement improvements in the left lane of the northbound and southbound frontage roads. Traffic on Houston Street will be able to make a right turn only onto the frontage road and will detour to the next intersection. This same process will occur for the Washington Street and Lamar Street intersections. This work is weather dependent and may be adjusted due to unfavorable weather.

The eastbound and westbound US 82 mainlanes will be closed to through traffic on December 21 and 22 starting at 7:30 pm in order to set bridge beams for the new US 75 northbound frontage road bridge. During this closure, mainlane traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road. US 82 is scheduled to reopen to traffic each morning at 6:30 am.

The US 75 pedestrian bridge near Pecan Street in Sherman is closed to pedestrian traffic. The east side over the frontage road has been removed. The remaining pedestrian bridge will be removed at a later time. Pedestrians wishing to cross US 75 are advised to cross at the Houston Street signalized intersection.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct a portion of the new Sand Creek bridge and the approaches to the bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform utility work. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to build portions of the new bridges and roadway. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have moved traffic to the temporary detour section. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section consisting of concrete pavement when the project is completed.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 75 Ramp Reversal in Denison, Grayson County: on the southbound US 75 main lanes and frontage road between Spur 503 and FM 691. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures on the southbound US 75 frontage road while construction crews work on completing the remainder of the project. The new FM 691 exit ramp is open to access FM 691. The new entrance ramp to southbound US 75 has been opened to traffic.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the daytime.

US 82 & US 69, Grayson County: from FM 131 to FM 1897 on US 82, and from SH 56 to US 75 on US 69. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

FM 697, Grayson County: between FM 2729 and US 69. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

SH 56, Grayson County: between SH 11 and the Fannin County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews apply a fog seal to the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

The annual contract to perform crack sealing operations in Fannin County is in progress. Daytime lane closures will be present during crack sealing operations and drivers should expect delays. The following roadways in Fannin County will be crack sealed this year; FM 1396 from SH 78 to FM 2029, FM 1752 from US 82 to FM 1753, US 82 from SH 121 to the Grayson County line, SH 11 from SH 121 to SH 78, SH 78 from SH 11 to US 69, and FM 68 from SH 78 to SH 34.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1743, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 1550. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 824, Fannin County: from SH 56 in Honey Grove to the Lamar County line. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from County Road 3330 to SH 34. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 56. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. Westbound US 82 traffic has been shifted to the new pavement on the eastern end of the project between the Fannin-Lamar County line and County Road 2975. Eastbound traffic will remain in its current lane, while crews work on the inside lane to build crossovers and turn lanes. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median. The on-ramp to westbound US 82 from SH 78 has been closed while crews work on building the new westbound main lanes. The westbound exit ramp for SH 121 is closed as crews work on building the new main lanes in this area. Exiting traffic for SH 121 is asked to use the SH 78 exit and continue along the frontage road to SH 121.

Weather permitting, on December 28 westbound US 82 traffic will be moved to the new travel lanes between County Road 2975 and SH 121. Eastbound traffic will remain in its current lane, while construction crews begin work on the inside lane, building the crossovers and left turn lanes. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median.

SH 56, Fannin County: between FM 897 and FM 1396. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform spot milling on the roadway.