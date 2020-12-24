Thief apprehended by K9, items found, suspect treated at WNJ; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Theft - On Dec. 20, Sherman Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of N Doris Street in reference to suspicious males. The males were reported

to be on private property, actively stealing lawn equipment. Upon arrival to the

area the males fled in a vehicle. No vehicle pursuit was given however the males

wrecked in a nearby parking lot and began to flee on foot. Several Sherman Police

Department Officers along with police K-9 pursued the male suspects on foot. One

suspect was apprehended by police K-9. A search of the suspect

vehicle revealed stolen items. The owners of the items were located and the

property was returned. The suspect was treated on scene by Sherman EMS and later taken to Wilson N Jones.

Ag assault - On Dec. 19, officers were dispatched to 3000 block of Northridge Dr in

reference to shots being fired in the neighborhood. Officers spoke with the victims

who advised a suspect fired two shots at their apartment before leaving the

parking lot. A report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 19, officer responded to a store in the 400 block of E US 82 in reference to a subject being detained for shoplifting. A report for theft of prop $100-$750 was completed and the suspect will be filed on at-large.

Driving while intoxicated - On Dec. 19, dispatch received a call regarding a possible intoxicated driver traveling north bound on Highway 75 / Hwy 82 EB. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of US 82 eastbound. Upon my arrival, the officer spoke with the driver. The driver was asked to perform the standard filed sobriety test (SFSTs). After the further investigating, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI 2nd). A report for driving while intoxicated (DWI 2nd) was generated.

Found property - On Dec. 19, Sherman Police dispatch located a wallet left behind in the SPD lobby. An officer was dispatched to the PD lobby to locate the owner of the wallet. The owner of the wallet could not be reached and a report was generated for found property.

Assault - On Dec. 19, Sherman Police Department Officers spoke with an adult female who alleged an assault. The female reported that an adult male, whom she lived with, had assaulted her. Officers spoke with the male and witnesses later. All evidence refuted the claim by the female. A report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was taken.

Assault - On Dec. 20, officers responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1800 block of Texoma Pkwy. Officers learned a subject had broken out a window, and caused

the broken glass to injury someone inside the apartment. Reports for criminal mischief $100-$750 and assault causes bodily injury were completed.

Burglary - On Dec. 20, an officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a furniture item being stolen from a locked storage building. Upon

investigation, it was learned a padlock had been cut to gain access into the

building. A report was generated for burglary of a building.

Public intoxication - On Dec. 20, officers responded to the 1600 block of N Harrison Ave. to assist the Sherman Fire Department with an intoxicated male. It was determined the suspect was intoxicated to the point were he posed a substantial risk to himself and others. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Driving while intoxicated - On Dec. 20, Sherman PD Officers were dispatched to the area of US 75 SB / Shepherd Drive in reference to an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival and investigation, the suspect was found to be operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated and did not have the normal use of his mental or physical faculties. The suspect was arrested for DWI and a report was generated.

Forgery - On Dec. 20, Sherman Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Loy Lake Road in reference to a possibly fraudulent currency being used/passed. Upon

arrival officer spoke with the representative of the business who presented officers

with a fake $20 bill. The bill was used by a customer. The bill was seized and the investigation is ongoing.

