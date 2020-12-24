Texoma Community Center vehicle thief caught; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Theft of property - On Dec. 21, officers responded to Texoma Community Center in the 300 block of W McLain Dr. in reference to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect attempting to break into the business. It was determined the suspect was attempting to steal a vehicle, and lied about his name while having a warrant for burglary of a building. The suspect was arrested on the following charges: theft of property $2,500-$30,000 enhanced, warrant for burglary of a building, and failure to ID fugitive provided false information.

Driving while intoxicated - On Dec. 20, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call about a possible intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of E US HWY 82. The caller followed

the suspect vehicle the the 1000 block of Travis St. Officers arrived and conducted

an investigation. The driver was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver

was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Dec. 21, Sherman Dispatch received a report of a possible intoxicated driver driving northbound on S. US 75 NB. Officers located the

vehicle at the intersection of S. US 75 and FM 1417 and initiated a traffic stop on

the vehicle. It was determined the driver was intoxicated and was placed in

custody for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Evading arrest - On Dec. 20, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Texoma Dr. The driver attempted to evade officers in his vehicle and then on foot. The driver was apprehended by a Sherman K9 and was taken into custody. The suspect was charged with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and a

report was generated.

Assault - On Dec. 21, Sherman Police Department responded to the 1700 block of

Texoma Parkway in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with the

reporting party. The adult female victim alleged an assault occurred. The victim

did not know the name of the adult male who was reported to be the suspect. A

report for assault causing bodily injury was taken.

Possession - On Dec. 21, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of N Loy Lake Road. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search and located

less than two ounces of marijuana. A report was generated.

Found property - On Dec. 21, officers were dispatched to the 100 block to E Pacific St in reference to found property. The caller was following a truck when a suit case fell out of the bed of the truck. A report was generated for found property.

Criminal mischief - On Dec. 21, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to property located in the 2500 block of North Travis Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 17-18. A criminal mischief $100-$750 report was

generated.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.