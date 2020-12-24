Sherman Police investigate death of missing man

The Sherman Police Department are investigating the suspected murder of a Sherman man who went missing earlier this week.

The police department reported that Blake McCoy, 26, who went missing on Sunday, was found deceased in Fannin County. Police said McCoy was located at around 2 p.m., but gave no additional details regarding the case.

"Due to this being an ongoing and active investigation, no additional details are being released at this time," Sherman Police Sgt. Mullen said via email.

Police are treating the death as "the result of a criminal act, and this case is now being investigated as a murder."

McCoy was last seen on Dec. 19 at around midnight at his Sherman residence. The following day, police listed him as a missing person and began asking the public for information.

McCoy's status was updated the next day to "endangered missing person" due to information gleaned during the investigation.

Individuals with information are asked to contact the Sherman Police Department.