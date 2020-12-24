Eastern District announces gun crime campaign

Eastern District of Texas

U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced this week his office is aggressively targeting gun crime violators in Jefferson County, Texas.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that it will take an aggressive and collaborative approach to prosecuting violent crime in Jefferson County. This announcement comes after a steady increase in gun crime throughout Jefferson County, including armed robberies, carjackings, felons in possession of firearms, and individuals possessing firearms during crimes of violence. To accomplish its goal of eradicating gun violence in Jefferson County, EDTX has recently designated one of its senior prosecutors to coordinate the efforts of local and federal law enforcement. This senior attorney will also personally handle the resulting cases.

This initiative has already produced results for the people of Southeast Texas. Today, 23-year-old Derrick Gloude of Beaumont appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin on charges of Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Gloude is accused of robbing seven different stores in Beaumont at gunpoint with a purple-colored gun, doing so from November 9 through November 16, 2020. He was ordered detained in federal custody pending trial. Earlier this month, 24-year-old Tremaurice Arthur Randall of Beaumont, was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

“An aggressive approach to violent crime is, and remains, a priority for both the Department of Justice and the Eastern District of Texas,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen Cox. “If you are a felon in possession of a firearm, or if you use a firearm to commit a violent offense, our office will use all available resources to bring you to justice.”

This initiative is a part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.